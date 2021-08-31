Rikishi comments on WWE signing his son

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter and reacted to WWE signing his younger son, Joseph “Sefa” Fatu.

As noted on Monday, WWE announced 6 wrestlers for the latest class of WWE Performance Center recruits, including Fatu, and the son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan. You can click here for full details on the class.

Rikishi congratulated the new recruits and said he’s especially proud of his son.

“Congrats to all the new future prospects of the industry your time is NOW especially proud of my son #TheProblem @RealSefaFatu [left pointing emoji] follow his journey and watch him grow @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @SamoanDynasty1,” Rikishi wrote.

Fatu also reacted to the signing in a tweet and wrote, “@WWENXT You got a problem.. I’m here.”

Fatu, the younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, is known as “The Problem” on the indies. He started training at his fathers KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California back in 2018, and has appeared for multiple indies since then.

Stay tuned for more on Fatu and the new WWE recruits. You can see the tweets from Rikishi and Sefa below: