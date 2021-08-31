More on ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring returning

Vice TV has released the dates for each “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that will air as a part of Season 3B.

As noted, the second half of DSOTR Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, September 16 at 9pm ET via Vice TV. The rest of Season 3 will include 7 episodes.

The infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell will kick off the line-up on September 16. The season finale on October 28 will tell the story of the Vince McMahon Steroid Trials, featuring interviews with longtime WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt and others.

The other 5 episodes will focus on Chris Kanyon, FMW, Johnny K9 (Ion Croitoru aka Bruiser Bedlam), Luna Vachon, and XPW.

The trailer for the rest of Season 3B can also be seen below. Vice TV sent us the following schedule and episode synopses today: