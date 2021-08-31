CM Punk talks about his reputation of being “hard to deal with”

“I was on television twice a week, 52 weeks a year for eight, nine, ten years? So I get that all the time. And there’s this vicious rumor that I’m hard to deal with and I’m mean.

I think it’s because I played a bad guy on wrestling television for so long, that people confuse the two. And yeah, there’s instances where I’m like ‘man I really did my job.’ And then there’s instances where I’m like ‘come on man. I’m out with my wife. Let me just eat.'”

source: Wrestling Inc.