CM Punk on joining AEW instead of returning to WWE

CM Punk appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation earlier today and was asked by Charly Arnolt (fka WWE’s Charly Caruso) about why he chose to sign with AEW instead of return to WWE, and the main difference he’s seen with AEW so far.

Punk talked about what attracted him to AEW, and revealed how Brodie Lee’s passing in December 2020 told him a lot about the AEW locker room is.

“It kind of helped breathe life back into my love of professional wrestling,” Punk said of AEW. “I see this young upstart company that’s full of what I call punk rock youthful exuberance, right? Rough around the edges, but so eager to learn and soak up everything they possibly can, and it’s new, and it’s exciting.

“You know, one of the big things that turned me onto them and made me consider going there, was you know… unfortunately we, the wrestling world, lost Brodie Lee last November, last December, I’m sorry. His sickness and everything that came with it was known in the company, but they kept it so secret. Wrestlers will always tell you, ‘Oh the boys, we’re a big family, we care about each other in the wrestling business…” And none of that is entirely true, but to see everyone in the company band together just to keep a secret about somebody’s health, I was blown away by that. I was blown away that it wasn’t plastered all over every single website, and it was just kept secret. That made me go, ‘Well there’s something to that locker room.'”

Punk has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. He will make his second Dynamite appearance tomorrow night for the All Out go-home show, and then make his in-ring return at Sunday’s pay-per-view in a match against Darby Allin.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video of Punk talking to Arnolt: