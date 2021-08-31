Britt Baker Offers Update On Adam Cole

Aug 31, 2021 - by James Walsh

Britt Baker has a scoop. The current AEW Women’s Champion took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer an update on Adam Cole, who has been a topic of discussion for both AEW and WWE fans after his contract with the latter reportedly expired last week.

So, to get ahead of any potential inaccurate reports on Cole’s dental health, Baker confirmed that the former NXT Champion does not have any cavities.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

The Beautiful People

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal