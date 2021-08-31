8/31/21 AEW Dark Results

Aug 31, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur announces that Kiera Hogan has been added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out this Sunday.

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

  1. Kris Statlander defeated Selene Grey
  2. Joey Janela defeated Robert Anthony
  3. Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck
  4. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) defeated GPA and Mat Fitchett
  5. Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico
  6. Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx
  7. 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) defeated Jason Hotch and Travis Titan
  8. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Sierra
  9. Tay Conti defeated Heather Reckless
  10. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) defeated Evil Uno
  11. PAC (w/Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated Matt Sydal

