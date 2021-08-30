Update on Io Shirai’s WWE NXT Status

There’s been a lot of speculation on the status of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai, but word now is that she is fine.

Shirai and Zoey Stark have not wrestled since winning the titles from Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the Great American Bash special on July 6. They have appeared in a few segments to continue the odd couple storyline, but that’s it.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Shirai worked last week’s NXT TV tapings, in a match that will air this Tuesday night on the USA Network.

There is no word on why WWE has kept Shirai and Stark out of the ring, but Shirai is said to be healthy and fine.