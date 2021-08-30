Tessa Blanchard posts tweet holding Ted DiBiase dollar bills

Tessa Blanchard, the former Impact champion who was fired while holding the promotion’s top men’s title, has posted an interesting tweet, showing her on a bed of U.S. million dollar bills and holding a few featuring the face of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

DiBiase has lately been part of the NXT roster helping Cameron Grimes in his quest to become the Million Dollar champion. It’s unclear if her tease means a stint with NXT but Blanchard has been rumored for months to be heading to WWE.

Blanchard has kept quite a low profile since she was fired from Impact Wrestling in June 2020. After moving to Mexico with her boyfriend, she refused to attend Impact TV tapings or send in any taped promos during the pandemic and Impact were unsuccessful in convincing her to drop the world title. She eventually sent back the title a month after she was stripped of it.

The 24-year-old, who made history by becoming the first women to hold the men’s world title, also made it in the history books by becoming to only person to remain champion for six months without even one title defense. Her last match with Impact Wrestling was on March 7, a tag team match where she teamed up with Eddie Edwards to take on The North for the Impact World Tag Team titles.

Tessa was accused last year by fellow female wrestlers of backstage bullying, accusations that Impact did not address…and not only did they not address them, but actually put the World title on her a few days later.