Paige: “not done yet”

Earlier today former two-time Divas champion Paige tweeted out that she was “not done yet,” a message that has already gotten the WWE Universe stirring with anticipation at a possible in-ring return following her retirement in 2018 due to neck injuries.

I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

During her latest Twitch stream Paige elaborates more on that tweet by saying that she is mentally prepared to make the transition back as a wrestler, but that it will be a long, difficult road ahead, which would include getting cleared by WWE doctors. Hear Paige’s full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says she is mentally ready to make a return to the ring:

I’m not f***ing done. I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f***ing road.

How she will still need to be cleared by doctors:

I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a bg process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f***ing ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.

Clarifies her WWE contract comments:

I’m not leaving WWE, not that I know of [laughs]. Did I get fired? I’m still working for WWE. My contract isn’t up yet. I love the WWE.”