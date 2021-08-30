LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest to issue an Open Challenge. We see stills from his SummerSlam title win over Sheamus. Priest gets hype for the crowd and says he feels alive. He’s always wanted to do this… he welcomes everyone to RAW, and says that was cool. Priest touts his SummerSlam win over Sheamus now. Fans chant for Priest and he appreciates them. He talks about how he will show respect to the title, like Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and John Cena all did. Priest brings up how WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ran away like a coward last week, and promises that won’t be him. Priest then kicks off the Open Challenge and asks who it’s going to be. The music hits and out comes Sheamus to boos.

Sheamus agrees that Lashley does like to run from a fight. Sheamus likes this Open Challenge, even if the fans don’t deserve it. Sheamus says he’s going to use the Brogue Kick to wipe the smile off Priest’s face, then take back his title. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. McIntyre wants to see Priest beat Sheamus’ ass again but it’s time for something else, something fresh. McIntyre names some of his title wins and says he’s never been United States Champion. He challenges Priest and then has words for Sheamus. Priest likes the idea. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley with MVP. Fans boo and MVP asks them to hold their applause for the WWE Champion.

MVP says Lashley wanted to host an Open Challenge every week but… chants for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg interrupt. MVP goes on about how Lashley has already dealt with the entire roster. MVP goes on and says it will be good for business if Lashley beats Priest and becomes a dual champion. Fans boo. The music hits again and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton to a pop. They do some comedy on the stage. Orton calls Lashley a greedy son of a bitch that wants something he can have, a second championship. Lashley says Orton for once is right, he does want a second title, but maybe he should take the tag team titles. Riddle proposes a title defense against MVP and Lashley. MVP accepts. MVP asks Sheamus to kick Priest’s ass so they can double back. Everyone starts arguing. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce come out now. Deville says they see two big main events ahead of them. It’s announced that Priest will defend against Sheamus and McIntyre in a Triple Threat, while R-K-Bro will defend against MVP and Lashley. Fans pop as everyone looks on and has words.

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler

The music interrupts while everyone is looking on. Rhea Ripley makes her way out for tonight’s opening match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley has a mic. She introduces Nikki A.S.H. as the one who will be in her corner tonight. Out next comes Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax. Jax takes the mic and threatens to splatter Ripley and Nikki before the match is over, and then says she will do the same to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair before the night is over. The bell rings and Ripley quickly attacks a distracted Baszler.

Baszler fights Ripley off and they trade holds now. Baszler take Ripley down and goes to stomp her arm but it’s locked. Baszler with a big kick to the face. Baszler with a big knee strike to the face to daze Ripley for a 1 count. Baszler works Ripley over to keep her down. Ripley tries to fight from her knees but Baszler beats her around. Ripley keeps swinging from the mat but Baszler continues to dominate. Baszler kicks Ripley in the head and traps her hand in the ring apron, then stomps and kicks her. Baszler poses on the edge of the apron as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley tries to fight back into it but Baszler slams her by her arm and continues to dominate as Jax and Nikki look on. Baszler with some trash talking and taunting as fans boo. Baszler with a running kick to the face. Nikki tries to rally some for Ripley, who taunts and smiles form her knees. Ripley catches a kick, ducks a clothesline and nails one of her own.

Ripley drops Baszler again, then headbutts her to stun her. Ripley with a dropkick. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Baszler counters with a takedown. Baszler goes for an armbar but it’s blocked. Ripley gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. More back and forth now. The Kirifuda Clutch is applied as they tangle. Jax destroys Nikki at ringside and delivers a big Samoan Drop into the barrier. Ripley and Baszler tangle on the mat and Ripley gets the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the bell, fans boo as Jax immediately enters the ring and attacks Ripley. Jax drops Ripley with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring. Jax stands tall and yells out as her music starts up. Baszler sits up on the apron and looks on. We go to replays. Jax and Baszler head to the back, walking right past Nikki.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage somewhere. They talk about unleashing their brutality once again tonight and say after this everyone will see that The Raid is back on. They chant “Raid!” and beat on their chests to end the segment.

The Viking Raiders vs. Veer and Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They rush the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder Mahal and Veer are out with Shanky. Ivar starts off with Veer and they go at it. Veer with a headlock now. They collide with shoulders but Veer yells out. Ivar catches a kick and delivers a clothesline. Erik comes in to take over. He slams Ivar on top of Veer for a quick pin attempt.

Erik with knees and punches against the ropes now. Ivar tags back in and they run the ropes. Veer with a big flying Thesz Press for a close 2 count. Jinder tags in and unloads on Ivar in the corner now. Ivar fights back but Jinder levels him with a jumping knee for a 2 count. Veer tags back in and they double team Ivar. Veer with a big running splash in the corner. Veer with more big punches and knee strikes to Ivar. Jinder tags back in and drops Ivar. Jinder with a submission to ground Ivar now as Erik looks on.

Ivar fights up and out. Ivar with a cartwheel and a big kick to the face. Erik tags in and unloads with strikes to Jinder. Jinder blocks an overhead suplex and rocks Veer on the apron. Erik dodges Jinder and nails a flying knee strike. Veer runs in but Erik tosses him across the ring overhead. Erik is distracted by Veer and Shanky at ringside. Jinder comes from behind but can’t hit The Khallas. Ivar is legal now as Erik launches him from the apron onto Veer and Shanky at ringside.

Jinder is legal as he decks Ivar and rolls him back into the ring. Jinder fights Ivar but doesn’t see Erik tag in. Erik and Ivar catch Jinder with The Viking Experience for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Erik and Ivar get a “Raid!” chant going now.

– We see Drew McIntyre backstage warming up. He grabs the sword and we get more hype for tonight’s Triple Threat. Back to commercial.

