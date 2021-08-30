Ikemen Jiro accepts Roderick Strong open challenge

Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong is now official for this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, WWE previously announced a new Diamond Mine Open Challenge for Tuesday’s show, hosted by Strong. That challenge has been accepted by Jiro, who is looking to get payback for his idol, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

“Kushida is my idol,” Jiro said in the video below. “Roderick Strong, when Kushida is healthy he will beat you, but this Tuesday I want to beat you, too. I accept Open Challenge!”

Strong was set to challenge Kushida for the strap earlier this month but WWE announced that Kushida was unable to compete, and he has not been cleared since then. There is no word on when he will be back, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the updated announced line-up for Tuesday’s taped NXT show, along with the response from Jiro:

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Ikemen Jiro accepts the Diamond Mine Open Challenge issued by Roderick