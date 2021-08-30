CM Punk AEW debut trading card released by Upper Deck

Upper Deck has released the first CM Punk AEW trading card, one month after the company announced a multi-year deal with the promotion to create trading cards featuring AEW stars.

Available for purchase today, Card #0 will commemorate CM Punk’s first AEW appearance in Chicago. The trading card pack, which is available exclusively on Upper Deck e-Pack, features a preview of the Base Set design from the upcoming 2021 Upper Deck All Elite Wrestling product.

The $5.99 packs will only be available until Friday, September 3 at 8:59am PT, while supplies last. You can purchase at upperdeckepack.com.