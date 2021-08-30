AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage episode drew 722,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 36.04% from last week’s Rampage episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers for CM Punk’s debut.

Friday’s taped Rampage episode drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 35.84% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.53 rating in the key demo.

The 0.34 key demo rating represents 434,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 37.28% from the 692,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.53 key demo rating drew for the episode with Punk’s debut, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.34 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

Rampage ranked #56 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking.

This week’s taped Rampage viewership was way down from last week’s show with Punk’s debut, but it was comparable with the premiere episode. Rampage viewership was down 36.04%, while the key demo rating was down 35.85%.

AEW Rampage on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with that 0.34 18-49 key demo rating. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.694 million viewers, ranking #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.896 million viewers, drawing a 0.39 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.59 rating, drawing 2.250 million viewers. This appears to be the first time pro wrestling has topped cable and network TV in the same night. We will have full SmackDown numbers shortly.

Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, taped earlier in the week from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. It should be noted that full spoilers were available for the episode before it aired. The show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a CM Punk and Darby Allin promo to push their All Out match, Tony Schiavone interviewing TNT Champion Miro, Lucha Bros defeating Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament, The Bunny vs. Tay Conti, plus Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler, which was the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 3 Episode: