8/30/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Tony Schiavone announces that Emi Sakura and Hikaru Shida are entering the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out this Sunday.
The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- Daniel Garcia defeated Tylor Sullivan
- Jora Johl (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Kal Herro
- Emi Sakura defeated Ashley D’Amboise
- Diamante and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Big Swole and Julia Hart
- Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace
- Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck
- Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens
- Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless
- Fuego Del Sol and Sammy Guevara defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)