Wrestling community including Ronda Rousey react to NWA’s Empowerrr PPV
Click here for a detailed recap of the NWA Empowerrr PPV….
What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double 💵 Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #EMPOWERRR
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021
And here’s the key for a follow up: @NWA #EMPOWERRR WAS FOR WOMEN, RAN BY WOMEN including but not limited to @MickieJames @Madusa_rocks @Phenom_Jazz @VelVelHoller and the list goes on. From my point of view, that’s EVOLUTION!!!! ~PHS 👊🏾#NWA73 #RaceToTheChase#NWA #NWAPope
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) August 29, 2021
Congratulations on becoming the new @nwa Women’s Tag Team Champions!! You guys killed it tonight!! So proud of you both!!!!! https://t.co/veVeKepm2v
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) August 29, 2021
What. A. Show. I’m humbled to be a part of #EMPOWERRR and can’t wait for #NWA73. Thank you @MickieJames and @Billy for everything. This is what wrestling is all about. #WrestlingAtTheChase. Next time I’ll take more pictures. pic.twitter.com/79zgcoaKDs
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 29, 2021
Fantastic sold out show at historic Chase Hotel. #EMPOWERRR was amazing. I m proud to know I was a small part of it. #NWA 73 tomorrow. #STORM #RACETOTHECHASE #FITETV pic.twitter.com/CtU1uS73mF
— Tim Storm (@RealTimStorm) August 29, 2021
THIS IS AWESOME!!!! Thank you!! https://t.co/ipqLn3yMjX
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 29, 2021