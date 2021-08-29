Wrestling community including Ronda Rousey react to NWA’s Empowerrr PPV

Click here for a detailed recap of the NWA Empowerrr PPV….

What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double 💵 Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #EMPOWERRR — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021

Congratulations on becoming the new @nwa Women’s Tag Team Champions!! You guys killed it tonight!! So proud of you both!!!!! https://t.co/veVeKepm2v — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) August 29, 2021

What. A. Show. I’m humbled to be a part of #EMPOWERRR and can’t wait for #NWA73. Thank you @MickieJames and @Billy for everything. This is what wrestling is all about. #WrestlingAtTheChase. Next time I’ll take more pictures. pic.twitter.com/79zgcoaKDs — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 29, 2021

What. A. Show. I’m humbled to be a part of #EMPOWERRR and can’t wait for #NWA73. Thank you @MickieJames and @Billy for everything. This is what wrestling is all about. #WrestlingAtTheChase. Next time I’ll take more pictures. pic.twitter.com/79zgcoaKDs — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) August 29, 2021