Smackdown moving to FS1 for two episodes in October due to MLB

PWInsider.com is reporting that two episodes of Smackdown that will air in October will be pre-empted by MLB playoffs and will instead air on FS1.

Both the October 15 and 29 episodes will be moving off FOX to make way for the playoffs, something that has happened multiple times over the past two years.

Unfortunately, when Smackdown moves to FS1, over half its audience goes too. The first time that Smackdown moved to FS1 in 2019 it got just 888,000 viewers and in 2020 it happened twice, one show in October getting 881,000 and the second one in December getting 1,103,000.