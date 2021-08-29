Paige: “My contract is up in June of next year”

Fightful Select reports that during a recent stream on Twitch, Paige revealed that her WWE contact will expire in June 2022. When she had originally re-signed with the WWE back in 2019, it was reported that it was a four-year agreement that ran through 2023. This is significantly earlier than that.

When asked if Twitch is part of her contract, she said: “My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.“