NWA 73-Live Coverage

The show starts with a old 60’s style promo.

Tim Storm v.s Thom Latimer v.s Crimson

Storm is out first followed by Latimer and then Crimson. Before Crimson can enter the ring he is attacked by his partner. Latimer takes advantage of this and attacks Tim storm in the ring with a steel chair before the macth begins. Tim Storm recovers and attacks Latimer with a trash can.They continue to brawl outside the ring.Tim Storm gets out a 20ft ladder. Lots of insanity early on.Latimer sets up a steel barrier by the ladder.Latimer does a swanron bomb onto Tim Storm through the barrier off the 20ft ladder. Crimson is back out after being taken to the back earlier.Crimson dropkicks a steel chair into the face of Latimer.Crimson with a death valley driver on Latimer through two chairs set up in the ring.Crimson goes for the cover that in broken up by Tim Storm who has finally recovered from the dive by Latimer on the outside.Crimson and Storm trade blows in the ring and Crimson takes off his belt. Storm gets the refferees belt to trade belt shots with Crimson.Tim Storm wins with The Perfect Storm onto Crimson.

Mickie James v.s Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae is out to the ring first to a pretty decent reaction. Mcikie james is out next and is recieving a pretty loud reaction. Great to see her in action this evening.Thank you Mickie chant breaks out.Kylie Rae joins in. Both women are chain wrestling and tading holds. Stand off between both women and they both show each other respect.Mickie with a dive onto Rae from the top rope. Rae with a crossface.Rae goes for a running senton into the corner on Mickie James.Mickie James wins with a Mick Kick. She is then attacked by a masked women who turns out to be Deonna Purrazzo. Kylie Rae checks on Mickie afterwards and then Deonna leaves. They play Mickie’s theme as she leaves.

Tyrus Jordan Cleawater and The Masked Man v.s The Pope and The End.

Parrow starts with Tyrus and then Tyrus tags out to Jordan Clearwater. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odisnon gets in some hits before tagging in Pope.Pope with a double blockbuster onto Clearwater and the masked man. Tyrus with a cheap shot on Pope.Odinson gets in with some clotheslines on The Masked Man. Tyrus gets tagged in and begins to takeovet the match and dominate Odinson. Odinson tags in Parrow after being held in the oppsosing teams corner for a while.Tyrus with a heart punch.The Masked Man with the pin on Odinson for the win.Tyrus does not like the fact that he did not get the pin.

Chris Adonis v.s ‘Cowboy” James Storm

Storm is out first.Strom looks great in his return to the NWA.Adonis is out next.Both men lock up to start the match.Storm and Adonis fight on the outside of the ring and Storm gets in some shots while he has Adonis on the barrier and plays to the crowd.Storm gets Adonis on his shoulders and Adonis gets down and runs Storm into the ring post. Both men back in the ing and Adonis has control of the match.