Notes on Eva Maria, Doudrop, Paul Heyman, and Sasha Banks

– While speaking with Renee Young on her Oral Sessions Podcast, Eve Marie revealed that she was the one who hand picked Doudrop from NXT UK to work alongside her. She said “Doudrop is a savage. She’s phenomenal. Don’t get it twisted, I handpicked her from NXT UK because she is that bomb. She’s incredible. I love working with her, she’s phenomenal. Just an incredible athlete. I’m really fortunate because when we first met, we exchanged messages prior to meeting in person. And we just hit it off. We knew we were going to work together, we just didn’t know what it was going to look like yet.”

EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE … and we've only just begun! pic.twitter.com/R9gyaTJfZC — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 29, 2021

