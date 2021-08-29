John Cena’s newest movie Vacation Friends now streaming on Hulu

John Cena’s latest movie, Vacation Friends, has been released on Hulu and is available to stream on the service.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “A couple meets up with another couple while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.”

Starring in the movie along with Cena are Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Lynn Whitfield, and Andrew Bachelor. The comedy movie was directed by Clay Tarver who co-wrote the screenplay with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

The movie was not released in theaters as it was a Hulu Original. It’s also available on the Star content hub of Disney+ in international markets such as Canada and the United Kingdom.