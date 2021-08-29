AEW reportedly moves up Bryan Danielson’s debut up by a few weeks

There are rumors floating around that AEW will be moving forward the arrival of Bryan Danielson by a few weeks, with plans currently calling for the former WWE champion to debut at the All Out pay-per-view.

The website Bodyslam.net says that due to increased concerns about COVID-19 mandates and possible restrictions in New York, AEW has decided to push forward his debut from September 22 to September 5. AEW is currently set to hold Dynamite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22 in front of over 17,000 fans but yesterday the USTA, which operates the stadium, announced that all fans attending the US Open in the facility will have to show proof of vaccination prior to entering.

The mandate is not yet known if it will also affect AEW’s show later next month and questions directed to the USTA regarding the subject yesterday went unanswered.

Obviously, plans can always change and Danielson’s debut could be again moved back to September 22. In an interview this week on the Wrestling Observer, AEW President Tony Khan refused to discuss any specifics regarding Bryan Danielson.