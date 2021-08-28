WWE Not Hiring Any More Independent Talent?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is no longer looking at independent talent for scouting purposes for the company. Although it was suggested this will eventually change over time, as WWE has gone back and forth in the past.

The feeling is that companies like AEW can have all the independent names. The company is planning to scout by looks and not because wrestlers have got themselves over elsewhere. Instead, they’ll teach people with the right look how to be wrestlers. It was noted that WWE isn’t the only industry that does this, as everything from movies to TV and even local news scout based on looks. WWE plans to bring in more athletes and do more tryouts like what they recently had in Las Vegas going forward.