Samoa Joe says he doesn’t care about opening forbidden doors

“I work for a company. If I played for a major football club, you wouldn’t lend me out on the weekend to go play for the rival team. Messi’s ain’t doing day shifts over at Manchester United. I understand some fans want for that and they want to see that, but at the same time, just with the whole politics of that type of situation, it wouldn’t be a good outcome anyways. Nobody wants to look bad in that situation, everyone’s getting pushed and pulled in a certain way and it becomes a convoluted mess. If guys want to show and get down with Samoa Joe, get on my level, they come find me and let’s do this. I ain’t making house calls right now.”

source: Wrestling Inc