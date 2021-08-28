NYC mayor’s office mandates proof of COVID-19 vaccination at Arthur Ashe Stadium

In what could be a sign of things to come for AEW next month, the USTA announced that the New York City Mayor’s office will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance to the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open.

Ticket holders are required to bring in a CDC Vaccination Card, a NYC Vaccination Record, an Excelsior Pass, or the NYC Covid Safe App.

AEW has the big Dynamite: Grand Slam scheduled for September 22 in the same location so these rules might apply for fans attending Dynamite as well although the USTA has not mentioned anything yet for that event. The USTA owns the stadium where Dynamite will be held.

WWE, who will be running MSG on September 10, could only sell tickets to vaccinated fans and those not vaccinated cannot go inside the building. There was no such restrictions yet for Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

AEW sold over 17,000 tickets for this particular episode of Dynamite and will be the largest crowd for the company so far.

We have reached out to the USTA for clarification regarding Dynamite and we are waiting on a response.