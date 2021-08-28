Note on the new NXT theme/logo

The new look and theme song for WWE NXT revealed by rapper Wale has been confirmed.

As noted, Wale, a noted pro wrestling fan who has worked with WWE in the past, took to Twitter on Friday evening and revealed a bright new color-changing logo, and a new sample-heavy theme song for the NXT brand. The post was re-tweeted by Triple H, and the official WWE and NXT Twitter accounts, but no other details were given.

In an update, the new NXT teaser aired twice during last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode. It was also posted by the WWE and NXT accounts with a “Coming Soon” caption.

It looks like the new logo and theme could be a part of the reset that is rumored for the NXT brand on either the September 14 episode or the September 21 episode. It’s been reported that a brighter new look is coming soon for the brand, with a new logo and a new feel for the weekly TV show. The new look is also supposed to coincide with a new creative direction for the brand.

