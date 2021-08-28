Naomi now back on Smackdown

Naomi is officially a member of the WWE SmackDown roster once again.

It was reported in late July that Naomi was quietly moved from RAW to the SmackDown roster, at least internally. The report noted that she was moved back because the blue brand women’s division was lacking as far as depth goes, and now that touring has resumed, she will be with her husband, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

In an update, tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Naomi and authority figure Sonya Deville. Naomi approached Deville and said she was thrilled to be back on the blue brand, and ready to glow the show up. Naomi also asked who her first opponent will be.

Deville was pre-occupied with her phone and said she didn’t even know Naomi was back on the show. Deville then welcomed Naomi, but said she’s not sure if Naomi will even measure up these days. Naomi touted her history in WWE but Deville cut her off and said she will get with Naomi next Friday night. Deville went back to typing on her phone as Naomi stared at her, then walked out.

Naomi tweeted after the show and wrote, “DONT PLAY WIT’ ME #SmackDown glad to be back [green heart emoji]”

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant interviewed Naomi after the show and asked her if she feels like she needs to re-introduce herself to the WWE Universe.

“Absolutely not,” Naomi responded. “The WWE Universe knows me better than anyone, and she’s going to know that when I walk between those curtains and she hears them. They know my history, they know me, and I’ve been able to count on the fans if I have nothing else. So I don’t know what she had going on tonight, but maybe we can clear it up next week and move forward, but I’m still happy to be back on SmackDown.”

Naomi, who recently announced her return to Twitter, has not wrestled since competing in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18. She has not competed for the blue brand since August 2020.

As of this writing Naomi is still listed as a member of the RAW roster on the WWE website, but that should change soon.

There is no word on who Naomi will wrestle next week, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Naomi’s full tweet, along with a few related shots from SmackDown: