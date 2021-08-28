Match added to next week’s AEW Dynamite

A big eight-man match has been announced for the All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Wednesday’s Dynamite from the NOW Arena near Chicago will see AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks team with Impact World Tag Team Titles The Good Brothers to take on Jurassic Express and The Lucha Brothers.

The match was made after last night’s AEW Rampage saw The Lucha Brothers defeat Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament, to earn the Steel Cage title shot against The Young Bucks at All Out. After the match, The Bucks attacked The Lucha Brothers until Marko Stunt and Alex Abrahantes helped make the save.

Jurassic Express and The Good Brothers have not been announced for a match at All Out as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s go-home edition of Dynamite from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL:

* Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho in the ring

* Tony Schiavone interviews MJF in the ring

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans with Matt Hardy

* Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook

* Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR with Tully Blanchard

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact World Tag Team Titles The Good Brothers vs. Jurassic Express and The Lucha Brothers