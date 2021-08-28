John Cena joins Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions

The next Broken Skull Sessions interview will be with none other than 16-time world champion John Cena.

The WWE Shop website spoiled the guest a few weeks ago when they put up a poster of Cena and Austin together with the Broken Skull Sessions logo but now the episode has a premiere date, set for Sunday, September 26 and of course airing on the WWE Network and Peacock in the United States.

The last guest Austin interviewed was the WWE champion Bobby Lashley and this will mark the first time that Cena will be part of an Austin interview. This is the eighth interview by Austin for 2021 having already welcomed Bayley, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, The Godfather, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, and Lashley.