Dark matches and dark main event from Smackdown

WWE NXT Superstars worked dark matches before last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The first match saw Cal Bloom defeat Austin Theory. Bloom is the son of former WWE and AWA star Wayne Bloom, known to fans as Beau Beverly of The Beverly Brothers. He signed with WWE in March 2019. Theory has been away from the NXT storylines since walking out on The Way earlier in the summer.

The second match saw Xia Li and Kacy Catanzaro defeat Aliyah and Dakota Kai. Catanzaro and Kai have been in action as of late on NXT TV, but Aliyah and Li have been away amid rumored main roster call-ups in the near future.

The dark main event after SmackDown in North Little Rock saw Finn Balor and The Street Profits defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below are a few photos from the pre-show and post-show dark matches:

