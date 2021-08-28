Chelsea Green Posts Stacy Keibler Double Belt Pic

Aug 28, 2021 - by James Walsh

Many WWE fans likely remember the famous title pose from former WWE star Stacy Keibler, who during her as manager of the Dudley Boyz, took a photo wearing nothing but Bubba Ray and D’Von’s Tag Team titles.

Chelsea Green took to Twitter to reveal her own version of Keibler’s pose, as she’s seen wearing Matt Cardona’s GCW World title and the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Championship.

