During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed what’s next for free agent Adam Cole after his WWE contract recently expired, and how Cole would be a great addition to the AEW roster. Below are some highlights.

Booker T on Adam Cole possibly going to AEW: “You know, I don’t look at it like, you know, a single situation. I look at it like from a unit perspective. I look at it like, just say for instance, if I got a football team, I got to fill every spot on the roster, OK? And everybody has to be the best at what they do in that position on the roster, OK? So, that’s the way I’m looking at it right there, as well as, just as for instance if this was the military, OK? I need another soldier that’s going to be ready to step up in ranks and commands in the drop of a hat. And a guy like Adam Cole is definitely is a guy like that because he can work, he can perform at a very high level, you can put him with anybody and go out there and give you what you need. A that for me is what I’m thinking about when it comes to a show. Guys that can get out there and perform, guys that can get out there and go and bring behinds to seats and ratings to this television product that we have here. So yeah, he’d be a hell of a soldier. He’ll be a hell of a teammate to that addition, any way you look at it. Any way you look at it because the guy is obviously a team player because he’s been down in NXT since day one.”

On why he’s a fan of Adam Cole: “I’m a fan. You know, I’ve talked very, very highly of Adam Cole since day one. I’ve been a guy that’s said he’s an extraordinary talent. I’ve watched this guy go out and perform at a very, very high level. He’s one of those guys that’s not the biggest guy in the room, but guys like [Chris] Jericho weren’t the biggest guy in the room but they knew how to work 6’3” tall guys. There’s certain guys, Shawn Michaels was one of those guys, and a lot of people compare him to Shawn Michaels. Adam Cole definitely has a future no matter what. He’s a guy that’s got a future in this business.”