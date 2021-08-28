Arena advertising match for WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now set for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As noted, tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Belair become the new #1 contender to Belair by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match over Zelina Vega, Carmella and Liv Morgan. This came after Lynch made her surprise return at SummerSlam to defeat Belair for the title in just 26 seconds.

In an update, the Nationwide Arena has announced Belair vs. Lynch with the title on the line at Extreme Rules. You can see the trailer for the match below. There is no word yet on if a stipulation will be attached to the bout.

It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed Belair vs. Lynch for Extreme Rules, but they have announced that Belair earned an upcoming title shot.

WWE Extreme Rules will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. You can click here for news on the WWE Universal Title match at Extreme Rules.

Stay tuned for more on the pay-per-view. Below is the new promo from the arena: