AEW expected to transition Jim Ross out of full time commentary duties?

Per Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, AEW is expected to transition Jim Ross out of full time commentary duties.

The report added that Ross will still announce some of the company’s big matches and major events, but AEW is planning on using him in other capacities.

Ross will transition to a role that will see him do more backstage segments like the sit-down interviews that he has done for AEW in the past. He isn’t stepping away from the announce table completely, but is leaving the role on a full-time basis.

The report went on to add that this decision was JR’s call, and that it wouldn’t be a surprise that when his contract is up in April, it isn’t renewed for his current role/position/responsibilities

JR was asked about the report…