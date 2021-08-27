Wale posts possible new logo/theme for NXT

Rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Wale may have just revealed the new WWE NXT logo and a snippet of the new NXT theme song.

As seen below, Wale posted a video to Twitter today that includes a song with several familiar hip-hop samples. The video also includes a bright color-changing NXT logo.

“‘Keep it true to self!’ @WWENXT,” Wale wrote as the caption.

The video was re-tweeted by Triple H, the official WWE account, and the official NXT account.

It’s been reported that a new, brighter look is coming soon for the NXT brand, with a new logo and a new feel for the weekly TV show. It will be interesting to see if this is a part of the new look. The new look is also supposed to coincide with a new creative directive for the brand.

This has not been confirmed, but a reset for the NXT brand is rumored for either the September 14 episode or the September 21 episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Wale’s full tweet below: