Updated WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

It looks like Brock Lesnar will not be appearing for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX after all.

We noted before how Lesnar was being teased for SmackDown, but not officially announced by WWE, to follow-up on his surprise SummerSlam return where he faced off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In an update, WWE finally announced an official SmackDown preview for tonight’s show and there is no mention of Lesnar appearing.

WWE did confirm that new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on tonight’s show.

They wrote on Lynch’s appearance, “After Becky Lynch’s return at SummerSlam to utilize what some would characterize as underhanded tactics to overcome Bianca Belair and once again lay claim to the SmackDown Women’s Championship, The Man is coming around to SmackDown! What will happen when the rebellious force of nature is once again unleashed on the blue brand? What will The EST of WWE have to say in response to losing the coveted title? Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7C on FOX.”

It was also announced that Reigns will appear on tonight’s SmackDown for a Championship Celebration. WWE teased that Reigns may address Lesnar’s return.

“Moments after triumphing over John Cena in an incredible Universal Title showdown at SummerSlam this past Sunday, the WWE Universe witnessed the shocking return of Brock Lesnar! Tonight, Roman Reigns will hold a special Championship Celebration. How will The Head of the Table react to the reemergence of The Beast? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Fox,” they wrote.

WWE also announced one match for tonight – Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.