Tony Khan responds to WWE report

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a new report on how WWE is not interested in scouting indie wrestlers right now.

As noted earlier, it was reported, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE is not interested in signing indie wrestlers right now. The report stated how multiple WWE sources have said that word from the top of the company is that they are not interested in indie talent as far as “scouting and such” goes right now, and that AEW can have all the indie talent to itself. You can click here for the full report, which includes news on what kind of talent WWE is looking for.

Khan responded to a tweet that cited the report, and simply replied with a photo of Ben Affleck’s “Jim Young” character from The Boiler Room, a drama film released in 2000.

The image shows Affleck’s character and says, “We don’t hire brokers here; we train new ones.”

The Boiler Room is about a college dropout who gets a job as a broker for a suburban investment firm, in an attempt to win back his father’s high standards. The job puts the broker on the fast track to success, but might not be as legitimate as it once appeared to be. Affleck’s character is one of the co-founders of the firm. To provide some context, Wikiquote provides the following dialogue from the scene where Khan’s image came from:

Jim Young: [Walks into the group interview, goes to the head of the table, where an interviewee is sitting] I’m sorry, man, this is my seat.

Interviewee: [Quickly gets up] Oh, shit, I-I’m so sorry!

Jim Young: It’s okay, don’t worry about it. [Moves the chair away]

Interviewee #2: [To the other interviewee] Fuckin’ dumbass.

Jim Young: [To Interviewee #2] Get the fuck outta here.

Interviewee #2: W-what?

Jim Young: Don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, just pick your ass out of that Italian leather chair, and get the fuck outta this room, right now! Come on, let’s go, schlep rock! Out! [Interviewee #2 leaves; Jim gestures to the first interviewee] Sit down. We expect everyone here to treat their co-workers with a certain level of respect. Okay, before we get started, I have one question. Does anyone here pass their Series Seven exam?

Interviewee #3: [Raises his hand] I have a Series Seven license.

Jim Young: Good for you, you can get out too.

Interviewee #3: What, why?

Jim Young: We don’t hire brokers here, we train new ones.

You can see Khan’s full tweet below: