New WWE trademark for Franky Monet

It looks like “House of Monet” may be the new stable name for WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet.

Monet recently took over The Robert Stone Brand and has had Jessi Kamea and Stone himself with her in various segments and matches. WWE filed to trademark the “House of Monet” name on Tuesday of this week.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Monet confronted NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in a backstage segment during this week’s NXT episode and made it clear she’s coming for the title.

Stay tuned for more.