New #1 contender to Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair is the new #1 contender to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with The Man coming to the ring to discuss her SummerSlam return and quick win over Belair. Becky talked about how good it feels to be back on top, and said when she gave up the RAW Women’s Title last year it felt like she was giving up part of her identity but she promised she’s been working hard every day to get back where she was. Becky also said she does have a new life now, and a new set of priorities, and if we thought she was dangerous when fighting for herself, we have no idea how deadly she’s about to be now.

Lynch also addressed backlash over how she defeated Belair at SummerSlam, and said she’s sorry… for absolutely nothing. She went on about how being in WWE is all about timing, and how she had been waiting on the moment for a long time. Belair then interrupted and said she’s not here to make excuses, because that’s not her style, but she’s not cool with what happened at the pay-per-view. She went on about how she worked too hard and too long for Becky to erase it all in 26 seconds, so she wants a rematch for the title. She was interrupted by Zelina Vega, who also wanted a title shot. They were then interrupted by Carmella, who believed she was deserving of the title shot.

This brought out Liv Morgan, who said she was the more deserving challenger. Belair dismissed them all and challenged Lynch to a match on tonight’s show. Becky simply said no and exited the ring as her music started back up. Lynch then said not tonight as she went to the back. A brawl then broke out between Belair, Morgan, Carmella and Vega. It ended with Morgan standing tall in the ring as SmackDown went to commercial.

After the break, a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match was underway. Belair pinned Vega for the first elimination, Morgan pinned Carmella for the second elimination, and Belair pinned Morgan to win the match and become the #1 contender.

WWE has not announced when the Belair vs. Lynch rematch will happen, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below are shots from tonight’s opening segment and match on SmackDown from North Little Rock: