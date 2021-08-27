All Out 2021 to air in theaters across the United States and Canada

All Elite Wrestling in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing All Out live to select theaters on Sunday, September 5.

Participating theaters include Onemark, AMC, Harkins, Galaxy, Marcus, Emagine, Studio Movie Grill and Cinepolis Luxury cinemas in the U.S., and Landmark Cinemas in Canada.

Joe Hand Promotions will also ensure tat fans enjoy a premium in-theater experience during the show. To locate a theater showing All Out, fans can check the website joehandpromotions.com/aew-all-out-theatres.

“We’ve had lot of success bringing the camaraderie and excitement of our pay-per-events to the big screen, and we’re looking forward to delivering another memorable evening next Sunday,” said That Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Joe Hand Promotions has been a great partner in delivering top-notch experiences and connecting us with our fans at theatres across North America.”

Joe Hand Jr, the President of Joe Hand Promotions, added, “We’re excited to give wrestling fans the opportunity to experience An OuT in their local theatres through our partnership with AEW.”