8/27/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Mark Henry, and Taz are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Final Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Jungle Boy and Fenix start the match with a lock-up. Jungle Boy applies a side-headlock, but Fenix sends him off the ropes. Jungle Boy comes back with a shoulder tackle and goes for a dropkick, but Fenix sends him to the floor. They get to the apron, and Jungle Boy delivers an enzuigiri back into the ring. Jungle Boy drops Fenix with an arm-drag, and follows with a standing dropkick. Fenix comes back with a slap to Jungle Boy’s chest and goes to the ropes to deliver a kick to Luchasaurus. Fenix takes Jungle Boy down, but Jungle Boy goes for the Snare Trap. Fenix escapes, and Luchasaurus and Penta tag in. Penta delivers a few kicks and a headbutt, but Luchasaurus chops him down to the mat. Fenix dropkicks Luchasaurus, but Jungle Boy gets in the ring. All four men exchange moves and fall to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jungle Boy and Fenix are the legal men. Jungle Boy gets a roll-up for two, and then they each dive onto their opponents on the floor. They can get back into the ring and take each other down Luchasaurus and Penta tag in and Luchasaurus delivers body shots in the corner. Luchasaurus tosses Penta and Fenix across the ring and delivers a heel kick to Penta. Luchasaurus chokeslams Fenix onto Penta and hits the standing moonsault press onto Penta. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Luchasaurus goes for the chokelsma, but Penta fights out and delivers chops. Fenix tags in and delivers kicks and chops to Luchasaurus. Fenix delivers a knee strike and goes up top. Fenix hits the frog splash and goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out. Luchasaurus comes back with a headbutt and tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy drops Fenix with a clothesline and a reverse-rana. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap, but Penta kicks Jungle Boy in the head to break it up. Penta tags in and kicks Jungle Boy in the face.

Penta delivers a back-breaker to Jungle Boy and plants him with the Driver. Penta goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Lucha Brothers go for the Fear Factor, but Jungle Boy escapes. Penta and Luchasaurus get sent to the floor, and then Fenix walks the ropes and goes after Jungle Boy up top. Fenix sends Jungle Boy onto the group on the floor with a hurricanrana. Fenix gets Jungle Boy and Penta back into the ring. Penta goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Fenix tags in, but Jungle Boy kicks him in the head. Luchasaurus tags in and they go for Jurassic Express, but Fenix gets free. Jungle Boy and Fenix exchange shots on the apron, and then Jungle Boy gets taken out by Penta. Fenix drops Luchasaurus in the ring with a Destroyer and goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out at one. Lucha Brothers double superkick Luchasaurus and Penta slams Fenix onto him. Fenix goes for the cover, but Luchasaurus kicks out. Lucha Brothers drop Luchasaurus with the assisted pile driver and Fenix gets the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers

-After the match, The Young Bucks rush the ring and attack the Lucha Brothers, but Jurassic Express make the save.

—

A video preview for the match between CM Punk and Darby Allin at All Out airs.

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Miro, comes to the ring, but he beats Fuego Del Sol on the way down. Miro gets Fuego in the ring, rips off his mask, and delivers a thrust kick. Miro calls out Eddie Kingston, who comes to the ring without talking. Miro delivers shots, but Kingston fights back with chops across the throat. Kingston drops Miro with an exploder suplex, but referees rush the ring to separate them.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Tay Conti vs. The Bunny (w/The Blade)

Bunny attacks Conti before the back and sends her into the corner. The bell rings, and Bunny stomps Conti to the mat. Bunny connects with a sliding elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out. Bunny takes Conti to the corner and delivers a few shots, but Conti turns it around and delivers some of her own. Bunny comes back and tosses Conti to the mat, and then stands on her throat. Bunny chokes Conti over the rope with her knee, but Conti fights back with elbows to the midsection. Conti comes off the ropes, but Bunny takes her down with a clothesline. Bunny goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out. Bunny picks Conti up, but Conti escapes and sends her to the corner. Conti delivers a few Judo throws and follows with a face-buster over her knee. Conti slams Bunny to the mat and then delivers jump kicks in the corner. Bunny delivers the Tay-KO and goes for the DD-Tay, but Penelope Ford distracts her at ringside. Blade hands the brass knuckles to Conti, and she delivers a right hand to Conti for the pin fall.

Winner: The Bunny

—

Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW TNT Championship is added to the All Out card.

—

A video preview for the match between Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs on this Wednesday’s Dynamite is shown.

—

Mark Henry interviews the teams in tonight’s main event. Kenny Omega says the only way Christian Cage has a chance at All Out is if he is injured going into the match. Cage says he has already beaten Omega for the Impact World Championship, and he will beat him again at All Out.

—

Newly-announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Jurassic Express and Lucha Brothers vs. The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks

Announced for next Friday’s Dynamite:

-Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Brandon Cutler and Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa) vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian and Cutler start the match and Kazarian beats him into the corner. Kazarian delivers a right hand and kicks him in the midsection. Kazarian drops Cutler to the mat and tosses him into the corner. Kazarian tells Omega to tag in, and he does. Nakazawa trips Kazarian and Omega stomps Kazarian to the mat. Omega takes Kazarian to the corner and chokes him with his boot. Omega chops Kazarian, but Kazarian comes back with chops of his own. Omega sends Kazarian to the corner and charges, but Kazarian dodges him and drops him with a side-Russian leg-sweep. Cage tags in, but Omega tags Cutler in. Cage beats Cutler down and chokes him over the rope. Kazarian tags in and Cage delivers an uppercut to Cutler. Kazarian delivers a shot to Cutler and drapes him over the top rope. Kazarian kicks Cutler to the floor and follows him out. Nakazawa goes after Kazarian, but Kazarian backs him away. Omega drops Kazarian with a clothesline and gets him back into the ring. Omega delivers a rolling senton and comes off the ropes for the cover, but Kazarian kicks out.

Kazarian fights back, but Cutler kicks him in the back. Omega plants Kazarian to the mat and tags in Cutler. Cutler drops a few elbows on Kazarian and goes for another, but Kazarian dodges it and tags in Cage. Cutler goes for the tag, but Omega drops to the floor. Cage delivers shots to Cutler and drops him with a back-body drop. Cage delivers chops to Cutler as Omega acts like he is going to get in the ring. Omega finally gets in the ring and goes for the One Winged Angel. Cage gets free and sends Omega into Cutler in the corner. Cage delivers shots to both and drops Omega with a reverse DDT as Cutler misses an ax handle shot. Cage drops Cutler with a reverse DDT, but Omega crotches him into the ring post. Cutler picks Cage up and Omega goes for a kick, but Cage dodges it and Omega kicks Cutler. Kazarian delivers shots to Omega and Cage goes for the Killswitch, but Omega gets free and leaves the ring. Omega and Callis back up the ramp as Cage drops Cutler with a Spear. Cage drops Cutler with the Killswitch and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian