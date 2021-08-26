WWE to be sold rumor, plus note on Bound for Glory’s venue

– While speaking on the Such Good Shoot Podcast, Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda spoke about WWE’s recent round of releases and revealed a rumor that he heard about a company purchasing WWE. He said “Bray Wyatt, I don’t get it. I just don’t. I’m hearing rumours they [WWE] may sell to Disney. So, you know, they sell to Disney and stuff like that man. Could be a lot of money. And they’re just trying to cut their roster.”

– Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event, which was announced earlier this month for Las Vegas, will likely take place at Sam’s Town Live. The venue will also likely be used for the company’s TV tapings in November.

The last time Impact used the venue was in February 2020, with previous tapings held there in September 2019 and February 2019. ROH has also run the venue in the past.