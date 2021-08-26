R-Truth says he never thought CM Punk was impressive

Aug 26, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: WWE

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth is not impressed with AEW star CM Punk.

Truth took a shot at Punk this week when responding to a video on TikTok. A fan posted a snippet from Punk’s 2014 appearance on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast, where Punk talked about being unhappy with the later years of his WWE run, specifically mentioning how WWE had he and Triple H lose a tag team match to Truth and The Miz at the 2011 Vengeance pay-per-view. Punk felt like the match was bad business at the time.

Truth responded to the clip and said he was never impressed with Punk, thinking he was entitled.

“CM Punk you lost to me and Miz cause we were HOTTER than you sorry, and I neva thought you were impressive at all, just typical entitlement,” Truth wrote.

You can see a screenshot of Truth’s comment below:

One Response

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    August 26, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Little Jimmy hacked Truth’s account, obv.

