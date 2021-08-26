October 13 Dynamite moved to October 16 due to NHL on TNT

With the NHL on TNT coverage starting on Wednesday, October 13, Dynamite will have to move to Saturday that week as TNT will have a double header of NHL in prime time.

AEW announced that the October 13 episode of Dynamite will now air live on Saturday, October 16 from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, the same location where the Road Rager episode of Dynamite aired in July. Rampage on the day before will be live from the same location as well.

Tickets for both Rampage and Dynamite in Miami go on sale tomorrow, August 27 at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com.

The company had already announced that the following week’s Dynamite will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Orlando due to another set of NHL games airing in Dynamite’s regular time slot on TNT.