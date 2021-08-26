Jericho puts in-ring career on the line at All Out 2021

Jericho vs MJF chapter IV will take place at the September 5 All Out pay-per-view in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, but this time the stakes are even higher for Le Champion.

In an in-ring segment on Dynamite last night, Jericho requested his fourth match against MJF and said that if he cannot beat him, he will never wrestle in AEW again and will take his permanent seat on the Rampage commentary team instead.

MJF, who came out with a shirt reading MJF 3, Jeriblow 0, said he didn’t have to wrestle him again after he made him tap out last week but ending Jericho’s career would be legendary and accepted the proposal for All Out.

Jericho has never managed to beat MJF so far in a feud that has been going on for almost a year. Jericho added that if he cannot beat MJF then he’s not good enough to be in AEW, hence the stipulation.