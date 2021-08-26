Heels ratings update, preview for Sunday’s episode with CM Punk’s character

The second episode of Heels drew 103,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 19.53% from the series premiere, which drew 128,000 viewers.

The second episode of Heels drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from the 0.02 key demo rating for the series premiere.

The new pro wrestling drama on Starz did not make the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row. There continues to be a lot of social media talk that shows many fans are using the Starz app to watch the show at a later time instead of watching it live.

AEW star CM Punk will make his debut on the show this Sunday for the third episode, titled Cheap Heat. Punk stars as heel wrestler Ricky Rabies. You can see a preview of Punk in the episode trailer below. It will be interesting to see how Punk’s appearance helps the ratings for this week and the next few weeks.

It’s been confirmed that the Heels season finale will air on Sunday, October 10. This could be the series finale if the show is not picked up for a second season. We have also received episode synopsis for the remaining 6 episodes in the series – episode 3 (Cheap Heat), episode 4 (Cutting Promos), episode 5 (Swerve), episode 6 (House Show), episode 7 (The Big Bad Fish Man), episode 8 (Double Turn).

You can read the episode previews below, along with the video preview for Sunday’s episode with Punk, and the trailer for the rest of the season:

Episode 3: Cheap Heat

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran, Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin. While Jack tries to make amends with his brother, Ace struggles with the fact that his career as a Face might truly be over.

Episode 4: Cutting Promos

After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base. Wild Bill finds himself back in Duffy, managing the HR blowback from his misbehavior, and giving Ace lessons on how to embrace his inner Heel, inside and outside the ring.

Episode 5: Swerve

When the South Georgia State Fair shows interest in featuring the DWL at this year’s fair, it’s on Jack to close the deal with an electric night of matches. But chaos reigns as Bill, Ace, and Crystal each have their own ideas, none of which are in Jack’s script.

Episode 6: House Show

It’s the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy. Meanwhile, Jack’s running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match at the fair, but also trying to make the time for those in his life who deserve it most.

Episode 7: The Big Bad Fish Man

The South Georgia State Fair is only a couple of weeks away and Jack’s doing all he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact. Staci has increasing suspicions that Jack played a larger role in Ace’s unexpected Heel-turn. Thomas is acting out in school, the DWL’s forced to audition additional wrestlers, and Jack stays busy warding off Charlie Gully from poaching his best talent, including Ace.

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.