First competitors for the women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 announced

Nine competitors have so far been announced for the women’s Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

The winner of this match will eventually get a shot at the AEW Women’s title, currently held by Britt Baker.

The participants currently include, in alphabetical order, Big Swole, Diamante, Julia Hart, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and The Bunny.

A total of 21 women will be part of this match so 12 more are expected to be announced between now and the pay-per-view.