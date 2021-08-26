CM Punk drops biggest Daniel Bryan to AEW hint yet

CM Punk dropped the biggest Daniel Bryan hint to AEW yet on last night’s Dynamite.

During his in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone where he explained why he is back and why he is taking on Darby Allin at All Out, the crowd chanted “Yes!” when Punk wondered if he still got what it takes to be the best in the world.

With a smirk on his face, Punk told fans in Milwaukee, “That’s somebody else’s shtick and you might need to be a little more patient, okay?” That obviously drew a big cheer from the crowd who are now waiting for the arrival of former WWE champion as the next big signing.

Bryan is expected to make his AEW debut at the Dynamite: Grand Slam episode on September 22 live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.