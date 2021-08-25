Tony Khan describes Punk’s deal as “one of the best” he’s ever done

Appearing on the Dan Le Batard & Friends podcast, AEW President Tony Khan believes that the deal with CM Punk pretty much paid off itself on day one.

“I think in terms of what this has done for our business, I really believe as soon as we saw the results from this before we even got started I knew this was the best deal we could have possibly done,” Khan said when asked about the viability of Punk in AEW.

“I believe this was one of the best deals I’ve ever done in my life,” Khan continued, adding that it wasn’t really all about money.

AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees made a killing in merchandise in the first 24 hours of his arrival, so much so that Punk’s new t-shirt became the best-selling shirt in 24 hours in the history of PW Tees.

Punk refused to discuss his contract details during the media scrum following Rampage, telling the press that he’s here full-time and willing to help anyone who comes along.