Roman Reigns comments on Cena fan viral video

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week and reacted to a young John Cena fan having a bad night during SummerSlam this past Saturday.

A video went viral showing a young fan dressed in Cena merchandise, watching how Reigns defeated the veteran WWE Superstar in the main event of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. The video ended with the boy crying over the loss.

Reigns responded to the video tweeted by B/R Wrestling and said he’s a man of his word.

“Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord,” Reigns wrote.

Cena is reportedly done with the WWE storylines for the time being, but is scheduled to work the Super SmackDown taping on September 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

You can see the viral fan video below, along with Reigns’ response: