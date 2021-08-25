Pat McAfee tests positive for COVID

Pat McAfee has tested positive for COVID. Hoping for a fast recovery and praying Micheal Cole doesn't do commentary on his own.

Fully Vax’d.

Very Positive.

Aht Indefinitely.

It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative..

This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while.

I’ll see yinz pic.twitter.com/RauP2wC36M

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021